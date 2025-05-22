Why the biggest stars will be hanging out at Blake Shelton's bar during CMA Fest

Continuing a tradition started back in 2018, Nashville's Ole Red will transform into Spotify House during CMA Fest, boasting one of the most star-studded lineups in town.

Bailey Zimmerman, Keith Urban, Parker McCollum, Riley Green and Zac Brown Band are all set to kick things off Thursday, June 5.

The next day, Brothers Osborne, Dasha, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Josh Ross, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Midland and Warren Zeiders will keep the music going.

Ashley Cooke, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Rascal Flatts and Shaboozey will wrap things up on Saturday, June 7.

Spotify's offering fans of its Hot Country playlist early access at Ole Red. You can find out more online.

