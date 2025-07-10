'Who counts that high?': Kenny Chesney's 105 million Gold + Platinum certifications

Hot on the heels of wrapping his residency at Sphere Las Vegas, Kenny Chesney's celebrating 105 million certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America.

His 22 new certifications mean that overall, he's racked up seven multi-Platinum albums and 16 multi-Platinum singles, with 51 songs achieving at least Gold status.

"These kinds of numbers almost don’t exist," Kenny says. "Who counts that high? But seeing all the discs and the size of the plaque, it hits you how big this really is."

More than that, Kenny's focused on how his music's affected his fans.



"What I know is what I hear when the band and I are on stage. You can tell when you hear people cheering and singing these songs with every bit of joy they've got, this isn't just a song they like, these songs are something that hits them in the heart," he reflects. "To me, even more than Platinum or Gold, it's the sound of those voices that tells me how much this music means."

Here are some of the highlights of the 105 million units Kenny's managed to move:

Five-times Platinum

No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems

When The Sun Goes Down

Greatest Hits

Four-times Platinum

The Road and The Radio

Two-times Platinum

Just Who I Am: Poets & Pirates

Hemingway's Whiskey

Everywhere We Go

Five-times Platinum

"American Kids"

Four-times Platinum

"You and Tequila" featuring Grace Potter

Three-times Platinum

"Summertime"

"When The Sun Goes Down" featuring Uncle Kracker

"Come Over"

"Don't Blink"

"Get Along"

"Somewhere With You"

"I Go Back"

"No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems"

"All The Pretty Girls"

"The Good Stuff"

"The Boys of Fall"



Two-times Platinum

"There Goes My Life"

"Setting The World on Fire" featuring P!nk

"She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.