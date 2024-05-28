"Where" is Bailey Zimmerman this week? At #1 on the charts

Bailey Zimmerman has notched his fourth consecutive #1 with "Where It Ends."



Bailey celebrated his achievement on tour with fans and backstage with his crew, where he was presented with a cake featuring the words "Congratulations #1 'Where It Ends'" piped on it.



"This song has had a SPECIAL place in my heart since the day I wrote it w/ Joe London & Grant Averill and waking up this morning to it being my 4th #1 in a row honestly doesn't feel real," Bailey captioned his Instagram carousel.



"After going through the breakup I went through I realized how many chances I had given her… SHE KEPT DOING THE SAME THING OVER AND OVER… and honestly that hurt my pride ALOT… so I wrote this song for all of us that are tired of giving 4th, 5th, AND 6th chances," he continues. "SOMETIMES YA GOTTA SAY THIS IS WHERE IT ENDS."



"Thank you country radio for once again showing me so much love and support," Bailey adds, before thanking and expressing his love for his fans.



"Where It Ends" is the fourth single off Bailey's debut record, Religiously. The Album., and was preceded by "Fall In Love," "Rock and a Hard Place" and "Religiously."



Bailey's currently on the road for his headlining Religiously. The Tour. and opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour. On June 9, he'll take the Nissan Stadium stage in Nashville for CMA Fest.



For tickets and a full list of dates, visit baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

