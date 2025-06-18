SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest cities based on the biggest one-year changes in the typical home value between 2024 and 2025.

Where home values increased and decreased most

Sharp changes in home values can have many ripple effects throughout the local economy. In the short term, both potential homesellers and homebuyers may be impacted by changes in local competitive forces and affordability. Over time, these changes can affect the city’s tax base, current homeowners’ refinancing options, demand in the local job markets, and other dynamics may be impacted by such changes, eventually making its way to many intertwined bottom lines from city to individual resident.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest cities based on the biggest one-year changes in the typical home value between 2024 and 2025.

Key findings

Home values increased by over 13.5% in Irvine, California. At the end of March 2024, the typical home in Irvine was estimated to be worth $1.42 million. This shot up to $1.61 million by the end of March 2025. The five-year increase in home values in Irvine was also the highest studywide at 82.1%

At the end of March 2024, the typical home in Irvine was estimated to be worth $1.42 million. This shot up to $1.61 million by the end of March 2025. The five-year increase in home values in Irvine was also the highest studywide at 82.1% Knoxville, Tennessee, sees 80% growth in home value over five years. Second only to Irvine on the five-year timeframe, Knoxville homes were valued just over $198,000 in early 2020—and just over $356,000 by 2025. Growth over the one-year timeframe showed a cooling trend with a modest 2.11%.

Second only to Irvine on the five-year timeframe, Knoxville homes were valued just over $198,000 in early 2020—and just over $356,000 by 2025. Growth over the one-year timeframe showed a cooling trend with a modest 2.11%. Home prices cool down this year in these otherwise hot Florida cities. Naples, Florida, saw the biggest decrease in home values at -5.9% to around $581,000. Saint Petersburg, Florida, ranked second in this metric at -4.92%, bringing home values down to just above $364,000. This comes after a recent growth spurt in home values for both cities, bringing the five-year change to 63.4% and 52.3%, respectively.

Naples, Florida, saw the biggest decrease in home values at -5.9% to around $581,000. Saint Petersburg, Florida, ranked second in this metric at -4.92%, bringing home values down to just above $364,000. This comes after a recent growth spurt in home values for both cities, bringing the five-year change to 63.4% and 52.3%, respectively. These Midwestern cities join the ranks of California cities for high growth in home values. Milwaukee (8.2%) ranks second this year for highest growth in home values at 8.2%, with a modest home value of nearly $209,000 compared to its first- and third-place Californian counterparts, where home values teeter closer to $1.5 million. Also making the top 10 cities for home value growth this year are Cleveland (6.5%); Toledo, Ohio (5.8%); and Madison, Wisconsin (5.2%).

Milwaukee (8.2%) ranks second this year for highest growth in home values at 8.2%, with a modest home value of nearly $209,000 compared to its first- and third-place Californian counterparts, where home values teeter closer to $1.5 million. Also making the top 10 cities for home value growth this year are Cleveland (6.5%); Toledo, Ohio (5.8%); and Madison, Wisconsin (5.2%). Demand is strong in Kentucky cities. Louisville and Lexington ranked eighth and ninth for home value growth. In Louisville, a 5.4% increase puts home values now around $249,000, compared to a 5.3% increase for an estimated value of nearly $316,000 in Lexington.

SmartAsset ranks the home value changes by city. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Top 10 cities where home values increased most

Cities are ranked based on the biggest increase in home values between 2024 and 2025.

Irvine, California

One-year change in home values: 13.57%

Five-year change in home values: 82.14%

Typical home value, 2025: $1,614,607

Typical home value, 2024: $1,421,723

Typical home value, 2020: $886,480

Milwaukee

One-year change in home values: 8.19%

Five-year change in home values: 61.94%

Typical home value, 2025: $208,725

Typical home value, 2024: $192,916

Typical home value, 2020: $128,891

San Jose, California

One-year change in home values: 7.06%

Five-year change in home values: 46.88%

Typical home value, 2025: $1,521,021

Typical home value, 2024: $1,420,733

Typical home value, 2020: $1,035,550

Santa Ana, California

One-year change in home values: 6.54%

Five-year change in home values: 50.26%

Typical home value, 2025: $862,825

Typical home value, 2024: $809,867

Typical home value, 2020: $574,211

Cleveland

One-year change in home values: 6.5%

Five-year change in home values: 52.72%

Typical home value, 2025: $113,400

Typical home value, 2024: $106,478

Typical home value, 2020: $74,252

Anaheim, California

One-year change in home values: 5.97%

Five-year change in home values: 49.59%

Typical home value, 2025: $945,098

Typical home value, 2024: $891,835

Typical home value, 2020: $631,781

Toledo, Ohio

One-year change in home values: 5.77%

Five-year change in home values: 55.6%

Typical home value, 2025: $123,094

Typical home value, 2024: $116,383

Typical home value, 2020: $79,112

Louisville, Kentucky

One-year change in home values: 5.43%

Five-year change in home values: 36.87%

Typical home value, 2025: $249,200

Typical home value, 2024: $236,376

Typical home value, 2020: $182,075

Lexington, Kentucky

One-year change in home values: 5.33%

Five-year change in home values: 51.12%

Typical home value, 2025: $315,819

Typical home value, 2024: $299,842

Typical home value, 2020: $208,984

Madison, Wisconsin

One-year change in home values: 5.23%

Five-year change in home values: 44.35%

Typical home value, 2025: $407,621

Typical home value, 2024: $387,377

Typical home value, 2020: $282,378

Top 10 cities where home values declined most

Cities are ranked based on the biggest decline in home values between 2024 and 2025.

Naples, Florida

One-year change in home values: -5.86%

Five-year change in home values: 63.39%

Typical home value, 2025: $581,115

Typical home value, 2024: $617,283

Typical home value, 2020: $355,666

Saint Petersburg, FL

One-year change in home values: -4.92%

Five-year change in home values: 52.34%

Typical home value, 2025: $364,399

Typical home value, 2024: $383,254

Typical home value, 2020: $239,203

Austin, Texas

One-year change in home values: -4.82%

Five-year change in home values: 29.82%

Typical home value, 2025: $522,717

Typical home value, 2024: $549,172

Typical home value, 2020: $402,659

Oakland, California

One-year change in home values: -4.71%

Five-year change in home values: -1.68%

Typical home value, 2025: $751,605

Typical home value, 2024: $788,750

Typical home value, 2020: $764,445

New Orleans

One-year change in home values: -3.37%

Five-year change in home values: 2.03%

Typical home value, 2025: $237,012

Typical home value, 2024: $245,268

Typical home value, 2020: $232,293

Atlanta

One-year change in home values: -2.97%

Five-year change in home values: 22.68%

Typical home value, 2025: $392,471

Typical home value, 2024: $404,499

Typical home value, 2020: $319,920

San Antonio

One-year change in home values: -2.55%

Five-year change in home values: 29.78%

Typical home value, 2025: $252,434

Typical home value, 2024: $259,034

Typical home value, 2020: $194,516

Washington, D.C.

One-year change in home values: -2.45%

Five-year change in home values: 1.68%

Typical home value, 2025: $605,881

Typical home value, 2024: $621,083

Typical home value, 2020: $595,865

Tampa, Florida

One-year change in home values: -2.15%

Five-year change in home values: 57.83%

Typical home value, 2025: $379,136

Typical home value, 2024: $387,462

Typical home value, 2020: $240,219

Dallas

One-year change in home values: -2.13%

Five-year change in home values: 37.45%

Typical home value, 2025: $311,280

Typical home value, 2024: $318,069

Typical home value, 2020: $226,463

Data and methodology

This SmartAsset study examined home sale data for 100 of the largest metro areas in the U.S. to determine one-year and five-year price growth. Data for March 31, 2025, 2024 and 2020 comes from Zillow for single-family homes, condos and co-ops.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.