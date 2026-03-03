When country artists have reigned on the all-genre charts

Megan Moroney and Ella Langley are currently making history as the first women ever to top the all-genre Billboard 200 and Hot 100 at the same time.

It has happened before, however -- just never with two female artists.

The first time was April 30, 1977, when the Eagles' Hotel California reigned atop the album tally and Glen Campbell's "Southern Nights" topped the song chart.

To find the next three instances, you have to fast forward all the way to the next century.

In July 2023, Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) was #1, just as Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" reached the pinnacle of the song tally. A little more than a year later in August 2024, Post Malone and Shaboozey picked up the baton with F-1 Trillion and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

The fourth instance would come a couple months later, with Shaboozey's song still hanging on at #1, and Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken topping the album ranking.

Next up, we'll all be watching to see if Megan's Cloud 9 and Ella's "Choosin' Texas" can hang on to their titles for another week.

