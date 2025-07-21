SmartAsset reports that the cost of raising a child varies significantly across U.S. metro areas, reaching over $39,000 in Boston.

What’s the cost of raising a child in major US metros?

Common costs associated with raising a child — such as childcare, additional food, medical costs, housing and more — can add up to tens of thousands of dollars per year. This makes raising a child a relatively expensive line-item anywhere, but in some metro areas these costs can be double those in others, sometimes reaching nearly $40,000 per year. What’s more, the cost of raising a child can change quickly, making it important for budding families to keep an eye on trends in their locale. Between 2024 and 2025 alone, the average projected annual cost of raising a small child changed by a range of -15% to +22%, depending on the metro area.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 48 major U.S. metro areas based on the average estimated annual cost of raising a small child in a household with two working adults. The annual change in these costs was also evaluated.

Key Findings

The cost of raising a child tops $39,000 per year in the Boston metro. Maintaining its spot this year as the most expensive place to raise a child, the annual costs are estimated to have increased 3.87% since last year, landing at $39,221. The cost of childcare itself is estimated to be $23,800 of those funds.

Maintaining its spot this year as the most expensive place to raise a child, the annual costs are estimated to have increased 3.87% since last year, landing at $39,221. The cost of childcare itself is estimated to be $23,800 of those funds. In St. Louis, MO, the cost of raising a child increased by over 20% this year. Jumping from 46th place last year to 27th this year when it comes to the total cost of raising a child, St. Louis parents went from paying an estimated $19,858 per year to $24,317 per year in 2025. This was primarily driven by the increase in costs for childcare.

Jumping from 46th place last year to 27th this year when it comes to the total cost of raising a child, St. Louis parents went from paying an estimated $19,858 per year to $24,317 per year in 2025. This was primarily driven by the increase in costs for childcare. Birmingham, AL becomes the least expensive metro area to raise a child. The projected costs decreased by slightly more than 8% over the last year to $19,082, meaning Birmingham overtook Memphis, TN for the title of least expensive. Memphis is still competitively inexpensive, however, at $19,264 per year.

The projected costs decreased by slightly more than 8% over the last year to $19,082, meaning Birmingham overtook Memphis, TN for the title of least expensive. Memphis is still competitively inexpensive, however, at $19,264 per year. The cost of raising a child dropped by 15% in Washington, DC. Following the change of presidential administration, the D.C. metro dropped from third most expensive city last year to 13th this year. The annual estimated cost of raising a child went from $35,554 last year to $30,157 – the largest relative drop studywide.

Table showing the cost of raising a child in the largest U.S. cities. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Top 10 Places Where the Cost of Raising a Child Is Highest

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $39,221

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $37,758

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 3.87%

Cost of childcare: $23,800

Housing costs: $5,297

Food costs: $2,232

Medical costs: $3,290

Transportation: $2,996

Civic: $647

Other: $959

San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $38,981

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $35,642

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 9.37%

Cost of childcare: $21,730

Housing costs: $6,065

Food costs: $2,366

Medical costs: $4,064

Transportation costs: $3,102

Civic costs: $657

Other costs: $998

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $37,867

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $34,415

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 10.03%

Cost of childcare: $20,966

Housing costs: $5,740

Food costs: $2,241

Medical costs: $3,835

Transportation costs: $3,431

Civic costs: $657

Other costs: $998

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $34,448

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $30,781

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 11.91%

Cost of childcare: $19,195

Housing costs: $4,571

Food costs: $2,215

Medical costs: $3,956

Transportation costs: $2,856

Civic costs: $657

Other costs: $998

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $33,149

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $32,135

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 3.16%

Cost of childcare: $18,689

Housing costs: $4,200

Food costs: $2,101

Medical costs: $3,602

Transportation costs: $2,951

Civic costs: $647

Other costs: $959

San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $32,040

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $30,829

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 3.93%

Cost of childcare: $15,350

Housing costs: $6,664

Food costs: $2,007

Medical costs: $3,144

Transportation costs: $3,222

Civic costs: $657

Other costs: $998

Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $31,924

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $31,663

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 0.82%

Cost of childcare: $19,549

Housing costs: $4,230

Food costs: $2,072

Medical costs: $1,607

Transportation costs: $2,811

Civic costs: $657

Other costs: $998

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $30,817

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $29,920

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 3.00%

Cost of childcare: $18,627

Housing costs: $3,655

Food costs: $2,190

Medical costs: $1,956

Transportation costs: $2,954

Civic costs: $573

Other costs: $863

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $30,660

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $26,943

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 13.80%

Cost of childcare: $17,971

Housing costs: $3,495

Food costs: $2,096

Medical costs: $2,677

Transportation: $2,852

Civic costs: $629

Other costs: $941

Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $30,204

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $27,982

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 7.94%

Cost of childcare: $13,904

Housing costs: $5,251

Food costs: $ 2,085

Medical costs: $4,144

Transportation costs: $3,165

Civic costs: $657

Other costs: $998

Top 10 Places Where the Cost of Raising a Child Is Lowest

Birmingham, AL

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $19,082

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $20,754

One-year change in cost of raising a child: -8.06%

Cost of childcare: $8,570

Housing costs: $1,520

Food costs: $1,993

Medical costs: $2,615

Transportation costs: $3,118

Civic costs: $474

Other costs: $791

Memphis, TN

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $19,264

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $18,677

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 3.14%

Cost of childcare: $8,171

Housing costs: $1,848

Food costs: $1,902

Medical costs: $3,037

Transportation costs: $3,039

Civic costs: $474

Other costs: $791

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $20,787

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $20,412

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 1.84%

Cost of childcare: $8,214

Housing costs: $2,222

Food costs: $2,033

Medical costs: $3,775

Transportation costs: $3,278

Civic costs: $474

Other costs: $791

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $20,821

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $22,095

One-year change in cost of raising a child: -5.77%

Cost of childcare: $10,143

Housing costs: $2,150

Food costs: $2,016

Medical costs: $2,083

Transportation costs: $3,163

Civic costs: $474

Other costs: $791

San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $20,945

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $21,014

One-year change in cost of raising a child: -0.33%

Cost of childcare: $9,123

Housing costs: $3,232

Food costs: $1,644

Medical costs: $2,590

Transportation costs: $3,090

Civic costs: $474

Other costs: $791

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $21,327

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $20,173

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 5.72%

Cost of childcare: $10,272

Housing costs: $2,783

Food costs: $2,020

Medical costs: $2,094

Transportation costs: $2,892

Civic costs: $474

Other costs: $791

Louisville/Jefferson County, KY

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $21,625

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $19,830

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 9.05%

Cost of childcare: $10,496

Housing costs: $2,789

Food costs: $1,793

Medical costs: $2,037

Transportation costs: $3,206

Civic costs: $495

Other costs: $807

Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $21,868

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $21,396

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 2.21%

Cost of childcare: $9,807

Housing costs: $2,923

Food costs: $1,715

Medical costs: $3,074

Transportation costs: $3,082

Civic costs: $474

Other costs: $791

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $21,876

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $21,383

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 2.31%

Cost of childcare: $10,306

Housing costs: $3,518

Food costs: $2,042

Medical costs: $2,117

Transportation costs: $2,629

Civic costs: $474

Other costs: $791

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $21,930

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $24,176

One-year change in cost of raising a child: -9.29%

Cost of childcare: $10,480

Housing costs: $3,420

Food costs: $1,866

Medical costs: $1,780

Transportation costs: $2,946

Civic costs: $573

Other costs: $863

Top 10 Places Where the Cost of Raising a Child Grew Most

St. Louis, MO

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 22.45%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $24,317

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $19,858

Cost of childcare: $13,230

Housing costs: $2,770

Food costs: $1,989

Medical costs: $1,844

Transportation costs: $3,046

Civic costs: $573

Other costs: $863

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 17.27%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $28,068

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $23,934

Cost of childcare: $14,120

Housing costs: $4,350

Food costs: $2,093

Medical costs: $3,426

Transportation costs: $2,815

Civic costs: $474

Other costs: $791

Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 15.27%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $26,947

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $23,378

Cost of childcare: $15,780

Housing costs: $2,300

Food costs: $1,777

Medical costs: $2,461

Transportation costs: $3,194

Civic costs: $573

Other costs: $863

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 13.80%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $30,660

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $26,943

Cost of childcare: $17,971

Housing costs: $3,495

Food costs: $2,096

Medical costs: $2,677

Transportation costs: $2,852

Civic costs: $629

Other costs: $941

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 12.50%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $28,598

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $25,421

Cost of childcare: $13,130

Housing costs: $5,471

Food costs: $1,816

Medical costs: $3,020

Transportation costs: $3,507

Civic costs: $657

Other costs: $998

Kansas City, MO

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 12.01%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $23,143

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $20,661

Cost of childcare: $12,714

Housing costs: $1,968

Food costs: $2,003

Medical costs: $1,879

Transportation costs: $3,142

Civic costs: $573

Other costs: $863

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 11.91%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $34,448

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $30,781

Cost of childcare: $19,195

Housing costs: $4,571

Food costs: $2,215

Medical costs: $3,956

Transportation costs: $2,856

Civic costs: $657

Other costs: $998

Oklahoma City, OK

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 11.66%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $22,846

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $20,460

Cost of childcare: $10,753

Housing costs: $2,613

Food costs: $1,879

Medical costs: $3,017

Transportation costs: $3,320

Civic costs: $474

Other costs: $791

Salt Lake City-Murray, UT

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 11.25%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $23,631

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $21,241

Cost of childcare: $10,484

Housing costs: $3,548

Food costs: $1,878

Medical costs: $2,988

Transportation costs: $3,078

Civic costs: $657

Other costs: $998

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

One-year change in cost of raising a child: 10.03%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $37,867

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $34,415

Cost of childcare: $20,966

Housing costs: $5,740

Food costs: $2,241

Medical costs: $3,835

Transportation costs: $3,431

Civic costs: $657

Other costs: $998

Top 10 Places Where the Cost of Raising a Child Decreased Most

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC

One-year change in cost of raising a child: -15.18%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $30,157

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $35,554

Cost of childcare: $17,046

Housing costs: $3,115

Food costs: $2,222

Medical costs: $3,551

Transportation costs: $2,959

Civic costs: $474

Other costs: $791

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

One-year change in cost of raising a child: -9.29%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $21,930

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $24,176

Cost of childcare: $10,480

Housing costs: $3,420

Food costs: $1,866

Medical costs: $1,780

Transportation costs: $2,946

Civic costs: $573

Other costs: $863

Birmingham, AL

One-year change in cost of raising a child: -8.06%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $19,082

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $20,754

Cost of childcare: $8,570

Housing costs: $1,520

Food costs: $1,993

Medical costs: $2,615

Transportation costs: $3,118

Civic costs: $474

Other costs: $791

Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV

One-year change in cost of raising a child: -7.70%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $25,144

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $27,242

Cost of childcare: $13,711

Housing costs: $3,302

Food costs: $1,865

Medical costs: $1,501

Transportation costs: $3,110

Civic costs: $657

Other costs: $998

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

One-year change in cost of raising a child: -5.77%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $20,821

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $22,095

Cost of childcare: $10,143

Housing costs: $2,150

Food costs: $2,016

Medical costs: $2,083

Transportation costs: $3,163

Civic costs: $474

Other costs: $791

Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

One-year change in cost of raising a child: -5.62%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $25,132

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $26,629

Cost of childcare: $14,342

Housing costs: $2,422

Food costs: $1,933

Medical costs: $2,163

Transportation costs: $2,834

Civic costs: $573

Other costs: $863

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

One-year change in cost of raising a child: -2.56%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $29,457

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $30,231

Cost of childcare: $13,438

Housing costs: $6,275

Food costs: $1,986

Medical costs: $3,159

Transportation costs: $2,945

Civic costs: $657

Other costs: $998

Raleigh-Cary, NC

One-year change in cost of raising a child: -1.37%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $24,262

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $24,598

Cost of childcare: $13,456

Housing costs: $2,061

Food costs: $2,052

Medical costs: $2,262

Transportation costs: $3,164

Civic costs: $474

Other costs: $791

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL

One-year change in cost of raising a child: -1.22%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $24,653

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $24,957

Cost of childcare: $13,641

Housing costs: $2,534

Food costs: $2,038

Medical costs: $2,223

Transportation costs: $2,781

Civic costs: $573

Other costs: $863

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY

One-year change in cost of raising a child: -0.92%

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $30,182

Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $30,463

Cost of childcare: $16,656

Housing costs: $3,633

Food costs: $2,199

Medical costs: $3,719

Transportation costs: $2,368

Civic costs: $647

Other costs: $959

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset used MIT Living Wage Calculator data to compare the living costs of a household with two working adults and one child to that of a childless household with two working adults in 48 of the largest metro areas. The data is as of February 2025 and compares to data from February 2024. Costs include additions for food, housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation and other necessities.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.