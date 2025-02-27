'What Ifs': Diamonds are Kane Brown's best friend

ABC/Heidi Gutman
By Stephen Hubbard

Kane Brown's picking up a Diamond, but this one's not for his wife.

Actually, he shares it with his school pal Lauren Alaina, as their duet "What Ifs" reaches Diamond status, having sold and streamed 10 million units. The 2017 single was also Kane's first #1.

It's his second Diamond single, following the certification of "Heaven," also from 2017.

Kane released his fourth studio album, The High Road, in January, which features his 12th #1, "Miles on It," along with his current single, "Backseat Driver." He's set to kick off The High Road Tour March 13 in San Diego.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!