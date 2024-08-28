What could Chris Stapleton be teasing?

By Jeremy Chua

Chris Stapleton has something up his sleeves, and his lips are sealed.

The reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year hopped on social media to tease something related to his current single, "Think I'm in Love With You."

"'Think I'm In Love With You [.]' Tomorrow at Noon CT," Chris captioned his Instagram post, which featured a photo of a disco ball. 

While no other clues were given, some followers on social platform X replied with guesses and questioned whether it was something Dua Lipa-related.

Dua joined Chris onstage at the 2024 ACM Awards for their debut joint performance of "Think I'm in Love With You," and the audio from their collab was later released on digital platforms.

All will be revealed Thursday at 11 a.m. ET on Chris' socials.

"Think I'm in Love With You" is off Chris' latest album, Higher, and is currently #25 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!