Watch Conner Smith + Hailey Whitters' "Roulette on the Heart" video

Conner Smith and Hailey Whitters have rolled out a music video for their new collab, "Roulette on the Heart."

Out now, the video, which is directed by Conner's brother and creative director Cooper Smith, features Conner and Hailey delivering their romantic ode in a charming cottage-style home.

"'Roulette On The Heart' is one of my favorite songs on the record," says Conner. "Hailey Whitters is my dream duet partner and I feel honored that she wanted to be part of this special song."

You can find "Roulette on the Heart" on Conner's debut album, Smoky Mountains. Out now, the 12-track record includes "Creek Will Rise," which is currently in the top 15 of the country charts.

Coming up, Conner will perform "Creek Will Rise" on NBC's Today on January 31.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.