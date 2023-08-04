Watch Bailey's new 'Religiously. The Acoustic Sessions.' on YouTube

Bailey Zimmerman has dropped a series of performance videos on YouTube titled Religiously. The Acoustic Sessions.



Named after Bailey's acclaimed Religiously. The Album., the series features Bailey and his band performing five songs from his record in a stripped-down fashion. Included in the project is an acoustic rendition of the title track, which is currently in the top 10 on the country charts.



Bailey's currently on tour with Morgan Wallen on Morgan's One Night At A Time World Tour. In 2024, the burgeoning country star will kick off his headlining Religiously. The Tour. with opening act, Josh Ross.



For a full list of Bailey's tour dates, visit his website.

Here's the track list for Religiously. The Acoustic Sessions.:

"Religiously"

"You Don't Want That Smoke"

"Warzone"

"Chase Her"

"Fadeaway"

