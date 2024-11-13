Warren Zeiders' bucket-list venues include a hometown arena + stadium: 'We have our sights on that'

Since launching with "Pretty Little Poison" in 2023, Warren Zeiders has had quite a few bucket-list moments checked off in his career, including playing on the hallowed Grand Ole Opry stage.



"Obviously, had my debut at the Opry. That was a big moment," Warren tells ABC Audio before listing other milestone venues. "Selling out my first time stepping into the Ryman [Auditorium] was really cool. Playing my first stadium show opening up for George Strait was amazing at the Ohio State Stadium."

Next, Warren has his sights set on headlining an arena and stadium in his hometown.



"For me, personally, [a place] that [holds] a certain sentiment in my heart is going to be the GIANT Center, which is in Hershey, Pennsylvania, which is where I'm from, born and raised. We have our sights on that for the coming future," Warren shares. "And then playing the Hersheypark Stadium."



"But a big one [was] playing the Bryce Jordan Center with Jelly Roll up at Penn State," Warren says.



"My mom went to Penn State, I've a bunch of friends that went to Penn State. I myself, I just didn't graduate. But, you know, we don't have to count that," he adds with a laugh.



Warren's latest single, "Relapse," is making its way up the country charts.

