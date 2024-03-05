Warren Zeiders follows his gut when recording songs

Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM

By Jeremy Chua

Changing parts of a new, unrecorded song is inevitable in the music creation process, but how does one know when to stop and deem it release-ready?

For Warren Zeiders, it's all about following his gut and trusting that feeling.

"I think a song for me is done when I feel that I've tested — I guess a good way to put it — every single variable. I like to experiment. I like to see if this is the right fit," says the "Pretty Little Poison" hitmaker.

"But I think at the end of the day, perfection or a song's completion is unique to every individual artist. I think it's just something that you feel inside of you," he adds.

Warren's currently on his headlining Pretty Little Poison Tour, with upcoming stops in California, Utah and Washington. For tickets and the full schedule, visit warrenzeiders.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!