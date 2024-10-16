Warren Zeiders is getting personal with "You for a Reason"

It's been less than two months since the arrival of Warren Zeiders' sophomore album, Relapse. But on Friday, he'll already be back with a new song — one that'll give you a glimpse into his personal life.

"I wrote this song over a year ago about a girl who came into my life and changed it for the better," he shared on his socials. "She pushed me in ways to make me better as a man in my everyday life and in my career."

"Things didn’t end the way we would have hoped," he reveals, "but I wouldn’t change it for anything. She came into my life only for a season, but it was her for a reason. This song is called - You For A Reason and it drops on 10/18."

The "Pretty Little Poison" hitmaker's currently on The Beautifully Broken Tour with Jelly Roll.

