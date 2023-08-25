Walker Hayes gets real on new single "Good With Me"

Robert Chavers/Courtesy of RCA Records

By Jeremy Chua

Walker Hayes is back with a brand new single, "Good With Me."

Walker penned the track with Shane McAnally and Scott Stepakoff. The vibrant pop-country song highlights various divisive social issues in the verses, before listing some good pairings in life.

"Well, Pam thinks Jesus is on his way/ Doug thinks she's a hoot/ Rob thinks Bud Light makes you gay/ Shane thinks Rob is cute/ Coach thinks college athletes are making too much bank/ Kim thinks COVID was a Chinese prank/ Buddy thinks everything I sing sucks/ 'Cause it don't sound like Hank," go the candid opening verses.

"Beer goes good with a lake/ And a lake goes good with a dock/ And a dock goes good with a fish on a hook/ And a hook goes good with a country song/ And a song goes good with a smile/ And a smile goes good with a kiss/ And a kiss goes good with you/ And baby you go good with me," Walker sings in the bouncy chorus.

Of the song's message, Walker tells The Tennessean, "We all need to sit and take a moment to drink a beer and keep it real. Putting someone's divisive, polarizing opinions ahead of their humanity can lead to us dangerously dehumanizing them."

"It's important that — whether it's beer, coffee, playing catch, religion, work, or something — we discover ways to recreate face-to-face relationships with each other," he adds.

"Good With Me" is out now wherever you listen to music.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!