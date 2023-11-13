Walker Hayes decks the halls with "Fancy Like Christmas"

Walker Hayes has put a festive spin on his 2021 hit with "Fancy Like Christmas."

Originally titled "Fancy Like," the Yuletide rendition features fresh and nostalgic lyrics about various holiday staples.

"Yeah, we fancy like Christmas round a fake tree/ Nutcracker on the mantle and a candy cane candle/ Get your eggnog, witcha fruit cake/ Go Jesus, it's your birthday/ Bougie like blowups in the front yard/ Hopin' Santa gonna leave an Applebees's gift card/ In my stocking even though we gettin' naughty all night/ That's how we do, how we do/ Fancy like Christmas," goes the upbeat chorus.

"This is the most excited I’ve been about a song in a long time," shares Walker. "From the moment this idea came about, it was off to the races. I’ve never [re-written] a song before and I think this was the most fun I’ve ever had writing any song."

"Fancy Like Christmas" follows Walker's eight-song New Money EP, which arrived in September. The original "Fancy Like" is off 2022's Country Stuff the Album.

