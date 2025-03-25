Tyler Hubbard's excited to throw a party in a field with Luke Bryan

When Luke Bryan takes his Farm Tour to California for the first time in May, he'll be bringing along his pal Tyler Hubbard.

"Luke’s been a good buddy for a long time, and I’ve always heard about the Farm Tour and I've always heard stories, mainly from songwriters," Tyler says of Luke's annual trek. "I know he loves bringing writers out, which I’m also super excited about."

"It sounds like a blast to set up a stage in the middle of a pasture and just throw a party," Tyler adds. "That’s kind of right up my alley, and I’m excited to be on those dates and excited to play some shows with Luke again. ... It’s gonna be a good time."

American Idol winner Chayce Beckham is also on the Farm Tour dates, which start May 15 in Atwater, California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.