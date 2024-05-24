Tyler Hubbard, Maddie & Tae, Travis Denning + more join UMG Nashville fan event

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Universal Music Group Nashville has announced its second annual UMG Nashville Takeover.

Happening June 6-9 during CMA Fest, the event will offer fans free performances, artist photo & signing opportunities, fan club parties, listening events and more. 

The star-studded artist lineup includes Tyler Hubbard, Maddie & Tae, Travis Denning, Josh TurnerKassi Ashton, Anne WilsonKylie Morgan, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Dalton DoverCatie Offerman, The War And Treaty, Terri Clark, Lee Greenwood and Mark Wills.

A full schedule of events and additional information will be revealed soon.

For more information, head to UMGNLive.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!