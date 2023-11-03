Tyler Hubbard gets romantic on "A Lot With a Little"

Tyler Hubbard has released his new song, "A Lot With a Little."

The romantic ode was penned by Tyler, Casey Brown and Parker Welling, and it's all about taking time to enjoy the simple things in life.

"Still got a little moonlight/ Still got a little windin' road/ Still got a little all-night/ Left in the throttle/ Yeah, girl, we got a little/ Love song on the radio dial/ Bench-seat smile while you slide in the middle/ And steal a little kiss on a night like this/ Me and you can do a lot with a little," goes the anthemic chorus.

Tyler is currently in the top 40 of the country charts with his single "Back Then Right Now." Both songs serve as previews of Tyler's forthcoming sophomore album.

Coming up, fans can catch Tyler on Kane Brown's 2024 In The Air Tour. For Tyler's full tour schedule, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.