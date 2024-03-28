Tyler Hubbard calls opening for Kane Brown a full-circle moment

Several years ago, then-newcomer Kane Brown landed one of his first opening slots with Florida Georgia Line.



Now, the country superstar's tapped the duo's Tyler Hubbard to open for him on his In The Air Tour, and Tyler couldn't be more thrilled.



"It was incredible to watch him take on the challenge and grow a ton on that tour and now it's full circle," says Tyler. "Now I'm getting to open up for him and I've watched him play and I'm just like, 'Wow!' He's really grown into something special and he's just an awesome dude. He's a great artist."



"I think [Kane] has really found himself and knows who he is and what he wants to be," Tyler continues as he beams with pride about Kane. "It's just cool to see because it's not every day that you have that story and not every day that you get to see artists keep it together and be consistent and put out great music and maintain a family and do what he's doing."



"A lot of love for Kane. I'm excited to be back out with him, and I know we're going to have a good time," he adds.



Kane's In The Air Tour with Tyler kicks off Thursday in Charlottesville, Virginia. For tickets and Tyler's full tour schedule, head to tylerhubbardofficial.com.

Tyler's currently #7 on the country charts with "Back Then Right Now," the lead single from his forthcoming sophomore album, Strong. The 13-track project arrives April 12 and is available for preorder and presave now.

