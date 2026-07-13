The two country artists 'Little Miss [Shania] Twain' believes are ready for the world

Shania Twain returns to country music July 24 with the autobiographical Little Miss Twain, but in the meantime, she's sizing up the competition — and she likes what she sees.

Take for instance the "Choosin' Texas" phenomenon who's found massive crossover success on the pop chart, much like Shania did in the late '90s.

"You've got Ella Langley, who is taking us back a little bit to more of the country-western sound that I grew up with, which was more what my grandparents listened to, and that influenced me," Shania says. "And I've missed that in country music. ... The broader the margins, the better we're all gonna be and the more fans we're gonna have from all over the world."

Who else does Shania believe is ready for the global stage? The man behind "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and "Good News."

"I find Shaboozey really amazing," she says. "He is an artist that has incredible presence. He is fun. It wouldn't even matter, I could see him doing a ballad and being just as engaging, because he's just got a lot of personality and he just has his own lane."

"The more we encourage individuality and originality, the more global success our genre will have," she adds.

Of course, the Canadian country/pop superstar knows a thing or two about finding fans abroad, having just finished a dozen shows opening for Harry Styles at London's Wembley Stadium, as well as headlining a sold-out show at Ireland's Thomond Park Stadium.

"Faded Blue Jeans" with Queens of the Stone Age founder Josh Homme is the latest preview ahead of Little Miss Twain's July 24 arrival.

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