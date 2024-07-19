'Twisters' soundtrack has landed: Hear new songs from your favorite country stars

Twisters: The Album has touched down in full force.



That's right, the long-awaited 29-track Twisters soundtrack is out now on digital platforms, vinyl and CD.



The country-heavy project features some of country music's biggest names, including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman and Shania Twain.



Fast-rising stars such as Megan Moroney, Conner Smith, Warren Zeiders and Breland have also landed fresh songs on the project.



You can check out the soundtrack now wherever you get music.



To catch Twisters at a movie theater near you, visit twisters-movie.com.



Here's the star-studded track list for Twisters: The Album:



Luke Combs – "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Miranda Lambert – "Ain't in Kansas Anymore"

Conner Smith – "Steal My Thunder" (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

Thomas Rhett – "Feelin' Country"

Warren Zeiders – "The Cards I've Been Dealt"

Megan Moroney – "Never Left Me"

Lainey Wilson – "Out of Oklahoma"

Bailey Zimmerman – "Hell or High Water"

Jelly Roll – "Dead End Road"

Kane Brown – "Country Classic"

Sam Barber – "Tear Us Apart"

Tyler Childers – "Song While You're Away"

Tucker Wetmore – "Already Had It"

Leon Bridges – "Chrome Cowgirl"

Benson Boone – "Death Wish Love"

Shania Twain & BRELAND – "Boots Don't"

Dylan Gossett – "Stronger Than a Storm"

Lanie Gardner – "Chasing the Wind"

Jelly Roll – "Leave the Light On" (feat. Alexandra Kay)

Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – "Before I Do"

The Red Clay Strays – "Caddo County"

Tanner Usrey – "Blackberry Wine"

Tanner Adell – "Too Easy"

Mason Ramsey – "Shake Shake (All Night Long)"

Tyler Halverson – "New Loop"

Flatland Cavalry – "Touchdown"

Nolan Taylor – "Driving You Home"

Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy & James McAlister – "Wall of Death"

Charley Crockett – "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky"

