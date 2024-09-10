Tucker Wetmore's ready to enjoy 'Waves on a Sunset'

Tucker Wetmore is slating his debut project, Waves on a Sunset, for Oct. 4.



The eight-track set will feature Tucker's current single, "Wind Up Missin' You," the earlier released "What Would You Do?" and "Wine Into Whiskey," and "Silverado Blue," which will drop on Friday.



"In a lot of ways, this feels like my introduction to the world, so I wanted to share some sides of me y'all haven't seen yet. I'll be giving you eight songs with five brand new ones," Tucker shares in his press statement. "The first one, 'Silverado Blue,' is dropping on Friday, and the rest are following on Oct. 4."



He adds, "This will also include 'Wind Up Missin' You,' which has changed my life, so I thought it was only fitting to name both my first project and first tour after my favorite line, 'waves on a sunset.' These songs have been mine for a while, but I can't wait to make them ours. Thank you all for everything, love you guys."



"Wind Up Missin' You" is currently in the top 25 of the country charts.



Tucker's headlining Waves On A Sunset Tour kicks off on his EP release date, Oct. 4, in Statesboro, Georgia. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit tuckerwetmore.com.



The Waves on a Sunset EP is available for presave now.



Here's the track list for Tucker's Waves on a Sunset EP:

"Silverado Blue"

"Wine Into Whiskey"

"You, Honey"

"Break First"

"When I Ain't Lookin'"

"What Would You Do?"

"Mister Miss Her"

