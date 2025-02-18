Tucker Wetmore announces Ryman debut: 'An absolute dream come true'

Disney/Scott Kirkland
By Jeremy Chua

Tucker Wetmore's checking another item off his bucket list.

The "Wind Up Missin' You" singer is headlining a show at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium on May 21, with opening act Jacob Hackworth.

"It's an absolute dream come true to headline the Mother Church of Country Music for the first time, and it means even more to share it with one of my best friends, Jacob Hackworth," Tucker shares. "Can't wait to see y'all on May 21. Feeling beyond blessed."

Presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT before the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. CT at ryman.com.

The next leg of Tucker's Waves On A Sunset Tour kicks off March 8 in Berlin, Germany, before wrapping May 4 in Katy, Texas. For tickets, visit tuckerwetmore.com.

Tucker's new song, "3,2,1," drops Friday.

