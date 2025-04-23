For Tucker Wetmore, 'Bad Luck Looks Good on ...' 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

It's a big week for Tucker Wetmore: On Friday he launches his debut album, What Not To, the same day he makes his debut at Stagecoach.

It's another first on Tuesday, April 29, as he makes his late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! While you might expect Tucker to play his current single, "3,2,1," or his first #1, "Wind Up Missin' You," instead he'll do the album track "Bad Luck Looks Good on Me."

You can tune in to watch the ACM new male artist of the year nominee Tuesday at 11:35 p.m. ET, or you can catch Kimmel the next day on Hulu.

