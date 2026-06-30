TR's dad, Rhett Akins, to be inducted as newest member of Grand Ole Opry

Thomas Rhett's dad, Rhett Akins, will officially become a member of the Grand Ole Opry later this year, after Jon Pardi extended the surprise invitation on Sunday.

It came during a special Opry Celebrates '90s Country show. It's important to remember that before he became famous as TR's dad, Akins topped the chart with "That Ain't My Truck" and "Don't Get Me Started."

Of course, he'd go on to write 36 more number ones for other artists, including Pardi's "Dirt on My Boots."

“All I do every day is write words and I can’t think of any words right now except, ‘Thank you, Lord Jesus,’” Akins said from the Opry stage.

“I have been listening to the Grand Ole Opry since I was a little kid with my grandparents," he added. "Anytime they’d ask me to play, if I was in Alaska, I’d fly home immediately. I love country music with all my heart and all I ever wanted to do was meet Hank Jr., meet George Strait. I never dreamed I’d be in this circle right here with Bill Monroe, Minnie Pearl, Roy Acuff, Garth, and Alan [Jackson] and Jon Pardi. This is just unbelievable.”

TR was there to witness the moment, reflecting on it later on social media.

"I don’t have many words except for the fact that my dad has had a dream to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry since he was boy," he said. "He is a country music encyclopedia. ... Dad I’m so proud of you. I love you. You deserve this! Can’t wait to celebrate this huge accomplishment."

Akins will be officially inducted as an Opry member during a special ceremony later this year.

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