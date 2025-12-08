Trisha Yearwood plans acoustic tour & adds more to 'The Mirror' in 2026

Trisha Yearwood will drop an expanded digital edition of her self-penned The Mirror album in 2026, with an acoustic tour to follow in the spring.

The Mirror (Deluxe) will arrive Jan. 23 and add four new tracks — "You're Gonna Love It Here," "Different Kind of Hard," "Undone" and "Country Music HerStory" — as well as "Put It in a Song," which she debuted at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

"When we recorded The Mirror, I had such a hard time narrowing it down," Trisha says. "I'd co-written so many songs for this project, and I just didn't want any of them to get lost."

“This whole writing portal opened for me," she explains, "and these songs were too important to leave behind. The deluxe really feels like an extension of the album, every track could have lived on the original record because they’re all part of the same story.”

Singer/songwriters and Mirror collaborators Leslie Satcher and Bridgette Tatum will join Trisha on the 15-date tour, which kicks off March 4 in Santa Rosa, California.

"The Mirror Tour is really about bringing these songs to life in the way they were written, with just a guitar and a story," Trisha adds. "It's intimate and stripped down, which is how I love to share music. I can't wait for folks to hear The Mirror in this setting, alongside the songs that have been part of my career all along."

Tickets for the trek go on sale Friday.



Trisha's currently on her 12 Days of Christmas Symphony Tour, which features music from her new Christmastime album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.