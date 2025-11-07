Trisha Yearwood orchestrates a Christmas surprise, complete with a Garth duet

Trisha Yearwood's 'Christmastime' (Virgin Music Group/Gwendolyn Records)
By Stephen Hubbard

Trisha Yearwood's Christmastime is here, just months after July's self-penned The Mirror.

She did a similar thing in 2018, putting out her Sinatra covers record, Let's Be Frank, in December, followed by Every Girl in August 2019.

So does the two-time CMA female vocalist of the year prefer to put out her albums in pairs?

"I had planned to make the Christmas album. I had not planned to make The Mirror," Trisha reveals. "You know, I was writing songs and never thought I would make an album. I never thought people would hear these songs. So that kind of took on a life of its own."

"Once I realized, 'I think I'm gonna make this record and I think I'm gonna release it to the public and I'm think I'm OK with that.' Then it's like, 'OK, well we've still got Christmas here,' and we had plans and we'd booked the tour. So the album had to be made. ... So it wasn't on purpose," she explains.

Trisha duets with husband Garth Brooks on "Merry Christmas, Valentine," a tune they co-wrote together.

She kicks off her symphony tour Dec. 2 in Nashville, and she's "already working on the next record" — just one, she points out.

"I've been doing a lot of writing, but I don't think there'll be two again in the same year," she tells ABC Audio. "It's a lot, it's a lot to do. And because you have to make a Christmas album in the summer, it just fell right in the middle of promoting a new album. So it's been a crazy summer."

Christmastime includes Trisha's orchestral takes on Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas," Barry Manilow's "It's Just Another New Year's Eve," Beth Nielsen Chapman's "Years" and Willa Wonka's "Pure Imagination."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!