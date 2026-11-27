A friendship that started with a wrong number has now lasted a decade.

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You probably already know the story: a grandmother messages one of her grandchildren, or so she thought. Instead, the message was delivered to a complete stranger.

Wanda Dench was the grandma, and Jamal Hinton was the then-17-year-old accidental text recipient.

Hinton sent a selfie to Dench, still a stranger, jokingly asking if he could come. Dench told him he would be welcomed, and Hinton and Dench, along with her husband, “welcomed the teenager to their Phoenix-area home with open arms,” CNN reported.

Almost every year since, the two strangers have become close friends and shared a Thanksgiving meal. That includes Dench’s husband dying from COVID-19 complications in 2020, her own cancer diagnosis in 2024, and good news including Hinton’s wedding.

“I just felt like we had a soul connection when we got to know each other in the beginning, and, like, we were like a brother and sister in another lifetime,” Dench told KSAZ.

“She’s pretty much watched me grow up,” Hinton said.

Now, instead of being the annual feel-good news story, their unlikely meeting may now get the Lifetime movie treatment, CNN reported.

“We’re excited about it. And we’ve talked to the writers, and it’s been an adventure,” Dench said, according to KSAZ.

“I think our story’s always going to be a feel-good story, and that’s why people love it, because it’s like, hey, those people didn’t know each other, and they were able to come together and become family. Why can’t the rest of the world pretty much be like that?” Hinton said.

They announced the news on Instagram earlier this month.

When they’re not in the spotlight, Hinton has an initiative called “Bounce Back,” a nonprofit that will help young people get involved in sports, learn life skills and explore careers and college, according to CNN.

Dench also has a milestone. She is getting ready to celebrate her 70th birthday.

“I’m learning that just because I’m a senior citizen now, it doesn’t mean my life is over,” Dench told CNN.

She’s making no-sew quilts with neighborhood friends for cancer patients.

As for this year’s Thanksgiving, the pair was planning on a Thanksgiving, but not on the holiday because of busy family schedules. They were planning on getting together before or after Thanksgiving Day, KPNX reported, reminding readers that their tradition was not necessarily about the food they ate.

“To me, it means thankfulness and friendship,” Dench said.

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