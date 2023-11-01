World Series: Fan runs onto field during Game 4

Fan duel? A fan who ran onto Chase Field is chased by a pair of security guard during the fifth inning of Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday. The fan was tackled, hauled off the field and arrested. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — Arizona fans suffering through a lopsided deficit midway through Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night finally had something to cheer about.

With the Diamondbacks trailing 10-1 after four innings, the crowd at Chase Field briefly came to life when a fan ran onto the field, KPNX-TV reported.

The fan hopped over the fence in front of the left-field bleachers and ran onto the field, sprinting across the outfield toward home plate, according to the television station.

The fan was carrying his phone and reached the infield before he was wrestled to the ground at shortstop by two security guards, KDFW-TV reported.

Now, running onto the field -- or court -- during any sporting event should not be condoned. But to tweak the title of the 1949 baseball movie, “It Happens Every Spring,” a fan disrupting an MLB postseason game seems to happen every fall.

As the fan was being hustled off the field, the public address announcer reminded the crowd that anyone running onto the field “will be arrested and taken to jail.”

This is the second time this postseason that a fan has run onto the field of play at Chase Field.

During Game 3 of the National League Division Series, 24-year-old Gabriel Holguin was arrested and taken to the Maricopa County Jail, KDFW reported.

Holguin is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, according to the television station.

Diamondbacks fans finally got something to cheer about later in the contest, as Arizona scored four runs in the home half of the eighth inning and added two more runs in the ninth.

It was not enough, however, as the Rangers held on to win 11-7. Texas now owns a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and can earn the first World Series title in franchise history with one more victory.

The Rangers’ first chance comes Wednesday night in Game 5.