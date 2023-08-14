Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body sentenced to 30 years in prison

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas woman charged in connection with helping dispose of the body of a U.S. soldier three years ago was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday.

Cecily Ann Aguilar, 25, was sentenced for her role in the death of U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, KXAN-TV reported.

In November, Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Prosecutors said that Aguilar helped her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, of Calumet City, Illinois, kill, dismember and dispose of Guillen’s body in the woods, according to The Associated Press.

“Our hope is that today’s sentence brings a sense of relief and justice to the Guillen family, who have endured such pain throughout these past few years,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas said in a statement, according to KWTX-TV. “Ms. Aguilar’s actions were indefensible, and she will now face the maximum penalty for the choices she made. I’m grateful for our law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly on this case, as their dedication was essential in bringing this defendant to justice.”

Guillén disappeared in April 2020 after meeting with Robinson in an arms room on Fort Cavazos, which was called Fort Hood at the time, KWKT-TV reported. Guillén’s body was found on July 1, 2020, according to the television station. Robinson later died by suicide the same day when confronted by authorities about Guillén’s disappearance.

“We finally have closure in this case,” said attorney Natalie Khawam, who represents Guillén’s family, according to the AP.