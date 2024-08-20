Woman faces charges for dispute over Applebee’s ‘All You Can Eat’ meal

Applebee's argument FILE PHOTO: An argument over an "all you can eat" promotion landed one person in police custody. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)

PORTAGE, Ind. — An “all you can eat” promotion has one keyword - YOU.

A woman from Chicago was arrested after allegedly having an argument over an “all you can eat” deal at an Indiana Applebee’s.

Police in Portage, Indiana, were called for a disturbance and when they got to the restaurant they said they heard yelling and screaming.

Police said a woman told them that her group had argued with the Applebee’s manager, thinking the “all you can eat” meal was good for an entire table.

The deal included endless boneless wings, riblets and double crunch shrimp, USA Today reported.

The group was told that each person in the party would be charged $15.99, and then the argument started. The group said that the menu didn’t indicate it was per person, telling police that the manager was unprofessional, WFLD reported.

A member of the group gave the police the menu which police pointed out to the patrons that it said “per person.”

As they were talking, a couple was leaving the restaurant. The one woman then told police that the couple and the group had exchanged words before, and then it happened again. Police accused her of being loud and disorderly, telling her to calm down. If she didn’t she would be arrested, eventually taking her into custody.

One member of the group did eventually pay the bill after they realized it was a per-person promotion, USA Today reported.





© 2024 Cox Media Group