Woman attempts to kidnap 4-year-old at Target, police say

The woman grabbed the boy from behind and carried him outside of the Westlake store, KTLA reported. Westlake is a residential neighborhood in Central Los Angeles.

Woman tries to kidnap child FILE PHOTO: The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who tried to kidnap a 4-year-old from a Target in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Sundry Photography/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who tried to kidnap a 4-year-old from a Target in Los Angeles on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

The woman grabbed the boy from behind and carried him outside of the Westlake store, KTLA reported. Westlake is a residential neighborhood in Central Los Angeles.

The boy’s parents followed the woman out and grabbed their son from her, police said.

The woman ran from the store on Virgil St. in Westlake, according to an LAPD Community Alert notification.

Police described the suspect as a Black adult female, approximately 40 years old, standing around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds, according to KRON.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!