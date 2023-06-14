Woman arrested for leaving toddler locked in closet while she made DoorDash deliveries A woman was arrested in Columbia County, Georgia after a 1-year-old toddler was found locked in an apartment closet. (Balaji Srinivasan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GROVETOWN, Ga. — A woman was arrested in Columbia County, Georgia after a 1-year-old toddler was found locked in an apartment closet.

The toddler’s grandmother, Robin Lucas, called deputies saying that she was worried that her 22-month-old grandson was locked alone in his apartment, tThe Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said, according to WSB-TV.

Deputies went over to the apartment and knocked on the door. No one answered, according to the news outlet. Columbia County firefighters were called out to assist. They used a ladder to climb up to the back patio. The door was unlocked.

Once deputies got inside the apartment, they found a toddler sleeping on the floor in a closet in one of the bedrooms. WSB-TV reported that the closet was surrounded by trash and other items that the child could have choked on. The child was examined and he had some small bruises over his body.

Investigators searched the apartment and found that the floors were covered in trash, animal waste, and dirty diapers, the news station reported. The apartment also had a strong odor.

In addition to the child, deputies found five cats locked in a bedroom with no water, a bird in a closet, and a pitbull dog, according to a report obtained by WSB-TV.

The grandmother took custody of the child and animal control took possession of the animals.

The mother, Shania Sebastian, got back to the apartment at 4 a.m. and she was taken into custody. WSB-TV reported that Sebastian told officers that she didn’t take the child with her to make DoorDash deliveries because “it wasn’t good for his spine to be in the car seat.”

Sebastian has been charged with first-degree cruelty to children and first-degree cruelty to animals.