Woman accused of stealing Amish family’s horse, buggy from Walmart parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A horse and buggy were safely returned after a woman reportedly had stolen it from a Walmart parking lot in Sturgis, Michigan last weekend.

>> Read more trending news

Sturgis Department of Public Safety said on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Sturgis police officers were called out to a Walmart parking lot by 1500 S. Centerville Road about a stolen Amish buggy and horse.

The victims went into Walmart and came out to the parking lot to find that their buggy and store were gone, authorities said.

A truck driver in the area told officers he saw it happen and provided a description of the suspect, WOOD-TV reported.

The suspect was identified as a 31-year-old woman who officials said they had been in contact with earlier in the day at the Walmart store, according to the news outlet.

Later in the evening Saturday, the horse and buggy were found in the 1200 block of East Chicago Road, according to authorities.

The suspect’s name has not been released. She is expected to face larceny and larceny of livestock charges, WOOD-TV reported.

The horse and buggy were eventually returned to the family.

© 2024 Cox Media Group