Woman accused of beating puppy, covering it in pickle juice, hot sauce

La’Myah Rumph was arrested and charged with one felony count of animal cruelty.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of beating her 5-month-old puppy, then dousing the animal with pickle juice and hot sauce, authorities said.

La’Myah Rumph, 19, of Clearwater, was arrested on May 22 on a felony charge of animal cruelty, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office booking records.

The Clearwater Police Department responded to an apartment in Clearwater after receiving reports of a disturbance. According to police, Rumph told officers that the pit bull mix puppy, named Nova, “had an accident” on her bed.

Investigators said that Rumph “aggressively” grabbed the puppy by its neck, lifted it into the air and struck it with her fist. She then allegedly threw the dog into a crate with force that broke its metal door.

According to investigators, Rumph allegedly poured “a copious amount” of hot sauce and pickle juice onto the puppy while it was inside the crate.

Authorities said the puppy was unable to put weight on its left hind leg, and that the animal was “trembling, shaking, upset and visibly distraught.”

Officials with Pinellas County Animal Control were called to take care of and treat the puppy.

Rumph was released later on May 22 after posting $5,000 bond.

