Winter weather: How to keep pipes from freezing and what to do if they burst

FILE PHOTO: How can you prevent frozen pipes and what you should do if they do end up bursting?

As the temperatures plummet, the chances that pipes could freeze rise, but you can take steps to prevent a problem before the cold rolls in.

Consumer Reports says frozen pipes usually happen when temperatures fall below 20 degrees, but it is not unheard of for it to happen when it is above 20.

The biggest risk is if your pipes are not insulated and they go through an uninsulated space.

The American Red Cross said that pipes that freeze most frequently are ones that are on outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines and water sprinkler lines. Also pipes in unheated areas such as basements, crawl spaces, attics, garages and kitchen cabinets. Finally, pipes that are on exterior walls with little or no insulation.

If your water lines are in a garage, keep the garage doors closed, Consumer Reports said.

If your kitchen or bathroom sinks are on an exterior wall, keep the cabinet doors open. Remove any household chemicals stored under the sink if you have small children.

Let water drip from any faucets that are fed by exposed pipes. The running water will keep them from freezing.

Also, turn off supply lines for outdoor hose bibs, opening outdoor faucets to remove any remaining water from them, the Red Cross said.

Leave the heat on if you’re away. Set the thermostat to 55 at a minimum.

Insulate pipes. The cost is minimal, especially when compared with the repairs needed from burst pipes, Consumer Reports said. The Red Cross said you can use heat tape, heat cables or pipe sleeves.

If your pipes do end up freezing, be careful warming them. You may have a burst pipe and not know it, Consumer Reports’ John Galeotafiore said. Once the water thaws, and a pipe breaks, you could flood your home.

If a pipe has burst, first, turn off the water at the main shutoff, typically near the water meter or where the main line enters your home.

If there is no burst pipe, there are ways you can thaw it to prevent something worse from happening.

First, you will want to turn on your faucet so the water has somewhere to go once it melts.

Then heat the frozen section with a heating pad, hair dryer or even a portable space heater. You can also wrap the pipes with towels soaked in hot water.

Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove or anything with an open flame. High heat from those sources can damage pipes or start a fire.

Keep the heat on the pipes until water pressure is restored. Check other faucets and repeat the process if there are more frozen pipes.

If you can’t find or access the frozen pipe, call a licensed plumber.

© 2025 Cox Media Group