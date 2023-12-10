William, Kate share 2023 Christmas card photo

Royal Christmas card: In this undated handout provided by Kensington Palace, and taken by the photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year in Windsor, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. (Josh Shinner/Getty Images/Handout)

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, released their family photo for their Christmas card for 2023.

>> Read more trending news

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday released their annual Christmas card photo, according to People magazine.

“Our family Christmas card for 2023,” the Prince and Princess of Wales said in a post on social media along with the photo including their children, Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5.

The photo was taken earlier this year by photographer Josh Shinner, a Kensington Palace news release said, according to the “Today” show.

This year, the photo was a classic black and white portrait photo, which, according to People, is different than what Prince William and Kate Middleton usually share.

The family was dressed up in this year’s photo with button-down collared shirts. Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wore jeans while Prince William and Prince George wore black slacks, People reported. Prince Louis wore black shorts.

The two youngest wore matching shoes as well, People said.

The royals have had a busy year including seeing their grandfather, King Charles III crowned during his coronation in May at Westminster Abbey, “Today” reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 41 1983 Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) with their son Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, UK, 14th December 1983. (Photo by Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Mike Lawn/Getty Images)