What is the Air Quality Index, what does it mean and what does it measure?

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 7: A pedestrian walks through Brooklyn Bridge Park as the Lower Manhattan skyline is obscured by hazy skies on June 7, 2023 in New York City. Smoke and haze from large forest fires in Canada have covered the New York City region, blocking out sunlight and pushing the air quality index to hazardous levels. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images /Getty Images)

Record dangerous air quality levels continued in parts of the eastern U.S. on Thursday as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to flow across the border.

The National Weather Service is warning residents in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., that unhealthy air quality levels will continue through the day and likely into the weekend.

What do unhealthy air quality indexes mean, and how are they measured?

Here’s what we know now.

What is the Air Quality Index?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a measure of the number of pollutants in the air in a specific area.

The index moves up and down as pollutants in the air change.

How does the AQI work?

The AQI has a range of from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution.

AQI values at or below 100 are generally thought of as acceptable, with an index under 50 being considered “satisfactory,” with no risk to human health.

An AQI value above 100 is considered unhealthy.

The AQI is divided into six categories with each category corresponding to a different level of health concern from “Good” to “Hazardous.”

What does the AQI measure?

The AQI tracks five major air pollutants:

· Ground-level ozone

· Carbon monoxide

· Sulfur dioxide

· Nitrogen dioxide

· Airborne particles, or aerosols

According to Air Now, ground-level ozone and airborne particles are the two air pollutants that pose the greatest risk to human health.

How is the information collected?

Both satellites and instruments on the ground gather information about what we are breathing.

When it comes to the situation in the Eastern United States now, the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) collects information about smoke particles from wildfires.

When is air quality bad enough that you should stay inside?

When the AQI goes up, the risk to human health increases as well. Below are the levels of the AQI and what they mean.