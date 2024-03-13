What cities hold the best St. Patrick’s Day celebration? They may be closer than you think

St. Patrick's Day celebrations FILE PHOTO: Pubs like The Black Rose Irish Bar in Boston, are sometimes the center of St. Patrick's Day festivities. Boston ranks No. 1 for the best St. Patrick's Day celebrations according to WalletHub. (Alphotographic/Getty Images)

You don’t have to travel to Chicago to partake in some of the best St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the country. Some events may be in your own backyard.

WalletHub has compiled a list of the cities that it determined will have the best celebrations this year among 200 of the largest cities, using 15 metrics.

They used qualifiers such as how many Irish pubs and restaurants there are per capita, the lowest-cost three-star hotel for March 17 and the weather to come up with the rankings.

Topping the list, no surprise, is Boston with a total score of 68.05. Beantown ranks No. 1 in St. Patrick’s Day traditions but ranks 132 in the costs associated with the holiday. It is 96th when it comes to safety and accessibility, while the weather ranks it 131st, according to WalletHub.

Here are the top 10:

Boston Chicago Savannah, Georgia Reno, Nevada Pittsburgh New York Worcester, Massachusetts Buffalo, New York Tampa, Florida Santa Rosa, California

