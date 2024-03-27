‘We have babies!’: World-famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil welcomes 2 babies

Punxsutawney Phil PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA - FEBRUARY 2: Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil after he did not see his shadow predicting an early Spring during the 138th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Friday February 2, 2024 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada. Over 40,000 people spent a night of revelry awaiting the sunrise and the groundhog's exit from his winter den. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Punxsutawney Phil and his wife, Phyllis are parents.

“We have babies,” the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club announced on Facebook Wednesday.

The famous groundhog that predicts if spring is around the corner on Groundhog Day has welcomed two baby groundhogs.

The babies were born on March 23, according to WTAJ.

The club said that both of the babies are with their parents. They are at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library’s zoo, according to WPXI. If you stop by, you can see them through the viewing window.

It is the first time in about 138 years that Punxsutawney Phil welcomed baby groundhogs, according to WTAJ.

“We did not think that this would happen in captivity because it never has. But apparently, we were wrong,” Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle President Thomas Dunkel explained, according to the news station.

Dunkel said that the babies will not be inheriting the Seer of Seers legacy because Punxsutawney Phil is the only one for the job.

For Groundhog Day 2024, Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, according to The Associated Press.

