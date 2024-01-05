Verizon could owe you up to $100 in settlement money. Here is how you can file a claim

Verizon settlement FILE PHOTO: If you are a Verizon customer, you could see some money coming your way after the company agreed to settle a class action lawsuit that claimed the company charged administrative fees without properly disclosing them to customers. (JHVEPhoto/Getty Images)

If you are a Verizon customer, you could see some money coming your way after the company agreed to settle a class action lawsuit that claimed it charged administrative fees without properly disclosing them to customers.

The company has denied the lawsuit’s claim but will pay out $100 million to customers in the settlement.

Each customer should expect to see a payment of at least $15, but payments could be as high as $100 depending on how long you were a Verizon customer and how many eligible customers file a settlement claim.

Those eligible for a share of the settlement include U.S. customers with postpaid wireless phone or data plans — meaning those who signed up for services paid on a monthly billing cycle — who were charged administrative fees between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023.

Payments will be delivered via check or electronic payment.

Verizon contacted customers eligible for a portion of the settlement by email or regular mail. The correspondence, which went out Wednesday, explains how to file for the payout. The email or letter should contain a notice ID and confirmation code which you can use to submit a claim on Verizon’s website.

The deadline for filing for the payout is April 15, 2024.

