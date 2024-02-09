Valentine’s Day 2024: OpenTable announces its Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America

Time is ticking if you want to take your love out for Valentine’s Day.
If a romantic dinner is on the menu, OpenTable has compiled a list of what the online reservation system has deemed the 100 most romantic restaurants across the country.
The company tallied more than 12 million diner reviews, ratings and whether they were tagged “romantic” to come up with the list made up of eateries in 34 of 50 states and the District of Columbia:
Arizona
- Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale
- Dahl & DiLuca Ristorante Italiano – Sedona
- Lon’s at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley
- Mariposa – Sedona
- Vivace Restaurant – Tucson
California
- 71Above – Los Angeles
- Allora – Sacramento
- Bouchon Santa Barbara – Santa Barbara
- Copley’s on Palm Canyon – Palm Springs
- FARM – Palm Springs
- Jeune et Jolie – Carlsbad
- Le Vallauris – Palm Springs
- Mister A’s – San Diego
- Orto Santa Monica – Santa Monica
- Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch – Santa Barbara
- Summit House - Fullerton – Fullerton
- The Marine Room – San Diego
Colorado
- Flagstaff House – Boulder
Connecticut
- J. Gilbert’s – Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood – Glastonbury
- Millwright’s Restaurant – Simsbury
District of Columbia
- Iron Gate – Washington D.C.
Delaware
- 1776 Steakhouse – Rehoboth Beach
Florida
- Angelina’s Ristorante – Bonita Springs
- Bern’s Steak House – Tampa
- Bijoux – Miramar Beach
- Christini’s Ristorante Italiano – Orlando
- Collage Restaurant – St. Augustine
- Latitudes Key West, FL on Sunset Key – Key West
- Michael’s On East – Sarasota
Georgia
- Alligator Soul – Savannah
- Elizabeth on 37th – Savannah
- The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah
Hawaii
- Michel’s at the Colony Surf – Honolulu
- Tidepools - Grand Hyatt Kauai – Poipu
Idaho
- Chandlers Steakhouse – Boise
Illinois
- Geja’s Café – Chicago
- North Pond – Chicago
Kansas
- Cafe Provence – Prairie Village
Louisiana
- Irene’s – New Orleans
- St Francisville Inn & Restaurant – Saint Francisville
Maine
- Earth at Hidden Pond – Kennebunkport
Michigan
- Copper Rock Steakhouse - Four Winds Casino Resort – New Buffalo
- Leo’s – Grand Rapids
- MDRD – Grand Rapids
Minnesota
- Baldamar – Roseville
- Murray’s Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge – Minneapolis
- Porterhouse Steak and Seafood – Lakeville
Missouri
- Charlie Gitto’s ‘On the Hill’ – St. Louis
North Carolina
- JOLO Winery & Vineyards – Pilot Mountain
- Madison’s – Highlands
- Ryan’s Restaurant – Winston-Salem
- Steak 48 – Charlotte
- The Dining Room - Biltmore Estate – Asheville,
North Dakota
- Harry’s Steakhouse – Grand Forks
New Hampshire
- Ristorante Massimo – Portsmouth
New Jersey
- 618 – Freehold
- Franklinville Inn – Franklinville
- Il Mulino New York - Atlantic City – Atlantic City
- The Gables – Beach Haven
- Washington Inn – Cape May
New Mexico
- Geronimo – Santa Fe
Nevada
- Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas
- Hugo’s Cellar Four Queens – Las Vegas
New York
- Club A Steakhouse – New York
- One if by Land, Two if by Sea – New York
- River Café – Brooklyn
- Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and More – Williamsville
- TS Steakhouse at Turning Stone – Verona
Ohio
- Carlo & Johnny – Cincinnati
- Pier W – Cleveland
- Primavista – Cincinnati
- The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton
Oregon
- RingSide Steakhouse – Uptown – Portland
Pennsylvania
- Altius – Pittsburgh
- Belvedere Inn Restaurant and Bar – Lancaster
- Josephine’s – Lancaster
- Monterey Bay Fish Grotto - Mt. Washington – Pittsburgh
- SkyHigh – Philadelphia
Rhode Island
- Chanterelle – Newport
- White Horse Tavern – Newport
South Carolina
- Chez Georges Bistro & Bar – Hilton Head Island
- Frank’s Outback - Outside Dining – Pawleys Island
- Peninsula Grill – Charleston
- Saluda’s – Columbia
Tennessee
- Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro – Townsend
- Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis
- Itta Bena – Memphis
- Porch & Parlor Prime Steakhouse – Memphis
Texas
- 1011 Bistro – Kerrville
- Truluck’s - Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab - Southlake – Southlake
Utah
- Log Haven – Salt Lake City
Virginia
- 2941 Restaurant – Falls Church
- Bistro L’Hermitage – Woodbridge
- Fahrenheit 132 – Fredericksburg
- L’Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls
- Le Yaca – Williamsburg
- Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel – Richmond
- The Ivy Inn Restaurant – Charlottesville
Washington
- Il Terrazzo Carmine – Seattle
- Over The Moon Café – Tacoma
