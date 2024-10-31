Users report Skype outages worldwide; resolved

Laptop computer displaying logo of Skype for Business Server, part of the Office family software and services developed by Microsoft

Skype issues FILE PHOTO: Users worldwide are reporting issues with Skype. (monticellllo - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The popular video conferencing program Skype was down worldwide on Thursday afternoon.

Several websites that track whether companies are having issues indicated that Skype started having problems at about 1 p.m. Reports came into the site, DownForEveryoneorJustMe from the U.S., Brazil, the U.K. among other countries.

DownDetector also had reports of users getting a loading circle as they tried to log in.

On Microsoft’s status page, it said Skype may have “a degraded experience with all Skype clients.” Microsoft also noted that it is having similar issues with Teams.

The system seemed to be resolving after about two hours, as illustrated on DownDetector.



