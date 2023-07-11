Undertaker vs. shark: Wrestler ‘scares off’ shark while on vacation

Shark encounter FILE PHOTO: Professional wrestler The Undertaker walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The retired wrestler was on vacation when a shark decided to get a bit too close. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Who else would you want in your corner if a shark swam into your restful beach vacation?

Wrestler The Undertaker, otherwise known as Mark Calaway, was having a relaxing beach vacation when his wife texted him that there was a shark swimming a bit too close to the shoreline.

Michelle McCool, a WWE Women’s Champion in her own right, wrote on Twitter, “I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this ‘vegetation’ looked a lot like a shark. So I text hubby @undertaker.”

The video shows Calaway staring at the shark, which eventually just swims away, Wrestling Inc. reported.

In a second video, McCool said, “Guess I wasn’t big enough to scare him away, but you are,” The Independent reported.

I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker 🦈😳kinda digging that last picture …A LOT😍#myprotector 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z9goXelzNT — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

McCool said it was a nurse shark.

According to National Geographic, nurse sharks can grow to between 7.5 and 9.75 feet on average, but some have been found to be 14 feet long and weigh between 200 to 330 pounds. They are slow-moving and live at the bottom of the ocean. Typically, though they have strong jaws filled with thousands of serrated teeth, they do not pose a threat to humans. They will bite in self-defense if they’re stepped on or bothered by a person.

The husband and wife wrestlers have both retired from the ring, but McCool appeared at the women’s Royal Rumble in 2018, 2022 and 2023, according to Wrestling Inc.

