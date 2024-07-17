Trump assassination attempt: Homeland Security investigates Secret Service

The Homeland Security inspector general has opened an investigation into the Secret Service into the handling of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

Trump was wounded in the shooting in Butler County, Pennsylvania on Saturday. One rally attendee was killed and two others were injured, The Washington Post reported.

The inspector general’s website was updated Wednesday morning with the notice that the investigation is to “Evaluate the United States Secret Service’s (Secret Service) process for securing former President Trump’s July 13, 2024 campaign event,” the newspaper reported.

According to the inspector general’s account on the social media platform X, the office’s job is to “provide independent oversight of @DHSgov.”

No date was provided when the investigation was started, The Associated Press reported.

President Joe Biden called for an independent review of what led up to the shooting of Trump by Thomas Crooks, 20, who was able to get within 135 meters of the former president with an AR-style gun, despite warnings from rally attendees.

At @POTUS’s direction, an independent review of Saturday’s assassination attempt will be conducted to identify the immediate and longer-term corrective actions required to ensure that the no-fail mission of protecting national leaders is most effectively met. pic.twitter.com/QgBjXCIITx — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 16, 2024

On Tuesday, officials said there was a threat to Trump from Iran, which necessitated additional security for the former president, the AP reported.

Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle said that the agency will work with investigators as well as congressional committees to examine what happened and to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

The FBI is also investigating, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group