Triplets achieve rank of Eagle Scout

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be achieved by members of the Boy Scouts of America. One family in southwestern Pennsylvania now has three of them.

The Sabatula triplets -- Hannah, Hunter and Emma Sabatula -- all achieved the top rank in scouting this year, WBOY-TV reported.

Hunter Sabatula is a member of Troop 608 in Uniontown, part of the Moreland-Fayette Council. His sisters are members of Troop 193 in nearby Morgantown, West Virginia, according to the television station. They are part of the first female troop in the Mountaineer Area Council, which was established in February 2019 after the Boy Scouts allowed females to join the organization.

“It’s been really good honestly,” Hannah Sabatula told WBOY. “We were able to do everything, It’s more than Girl Scouts, and you get to do more stuff and meet a lot of new people.”

Her Eagle Scout project was restoring a rusting playground at the elementary school she attended as a child, according to the television station.

Emma and Hunter Sabatula did their projects at Dunlap Creek Park in Uniontown. The siblings renovated pavilions that had either deteriorated or had been vandalized, WBOY reported.

Emma needed a generator to fix the pavilion, which did not have electricity.

“Make sure you plan it exactly right,” she told the television station. “Figure out your plan and figure out what location you want. Is it a childhood memory? Is this something you very dearly love? I love coming down here, that’s why I chose down here.”

Hunter Sabatula joked that his family “made me do it,” referring to his Eagle Scout project.

“It was fun at the end. I had fun with all the people and everything, It was always good,” he told WBOY. “It’s just how everybody is, how fun it is, being with everybody you know and love. It’s fun.”