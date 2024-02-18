Travis Kelce donates $100K to 2 children wounded during Super Bowl victory parade

Kansas City shooting: A sign made from chairs spelled out "KC STRONG" Thursday afternoon in front of Union Station in Kansas City. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stepped up in the aftermath of the shooting at the team’s Super Bowl victory parade, donating $100,000 to the family of two children who were wounded outside Union Station on Feb. 14.

Kelce made the two $50,000 donations through his charity, Eighty Seven & Running, according to People. The girls, ages 8 and 10, were each wounded in the leg during the shooting.

The donations were made to the Reyes Family’s GoFundMe account, according to KMBC-TV. The victims are two daughters of Erika Reyes. She is the cousin of Elizabeth “Lisa” Lopez-Galvan, the 43-year-old disc jockey who was killed during the shooting that also injured nearly two dozen people, The Kansas City Star reported.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, visited the girls at Children’s Mercy Hospital after the shooting, the NFL said in a news release.

The Reyes family had set a goal of $100,000 to cover the medical expenses of the two children. As of late Saturday, more than $192,000 had been pledged, including Kelce’s donations.

Kelce’s girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, made two $50,000 donations to the family of Lopez-Galvan on Friday.

“We ask that you continue to keep the family in your prayers as the girls work to recover,” the Reyes Family’s GoFundMe page states. “This fund will help provide vital financial support for their physical and mental recovery; any leftover funds will be saved for their college funds.”

The Chiefs announced that they launched an emergency response fund in partnership with United Way of Greater Kansas City. The Chiefs, the Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL made the first donation to the fund, totaling $200,000, according to People.

