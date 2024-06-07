Tom Bower, ‘The Waltons’ and ‘Die Hard 2′ actor, dies at 86

Actor Tom Bower dies FILE PHOTO: PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 18: Actor Tom Bower from the film "Below The Belt" poses for portraits during the 2004 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Tom Bower, an actor best known for his roles in “The Waltons” and “Die Hard 2,” died last week, his family said. He was 86.

Bower died at his home in Los Angeles on May 30, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Denver-born actor reportedly died in his sleep, Bower’s sister-in-law Mary Miller said.

Bower was known for this role as Dr. Curtis Willard on “The Waltons,” after making his debut on television playing a police guard in the 1973 TV movie “Incident at Vichy.”

He studied acting at the John Cassavetes Shadows Workshop, and after was a founder of the Boston Repertory Theater, where he gave acting lessons to Al Pacino, his sister-in-law told the Reporter.

According to IMDb, Bower made guest appearances on the series “Kojak,” “The Bionic Woman,” “The Rockford Files,” “The West Wing,” “Law & Order,” “The Hills Have Eyes,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Criminal Minds,” and “Bosch.”

Bower, who was a private investigator working with attorney F. Lee Bailey before he turned his full attention to acting, appeared in the films “Massive Retaliation” (1984), “Beverly Hills Cop II” (1987), “Raising Cain” (1992) and “Nixon” (1995).

“I started acting with more of a purpose while still in high school, and I guess when I chose a senior play over my senior season of baseball, the die was cast,” he said in 2012.

Bower landed the role of Marvin in “Die Hard 2,” starring alongside Bruce Willis, William Atherton and Bonnie Bedelia.

Survivors also include his children, Viv and Rob; his grandchildren, Nicole, Jonathan, Lucille and Henry; his brother, Bobby, and his sister, Shirley.

Ursula, his wife of 51 years died in August at age 75.









