Toddler dies after grandmother left her in car for 8 hours

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. — Police say a 14-month-old girl was left inside a car earlier this week in Long Island, New York for about eight hours and has died.

Suffolk County Police Department said that the girl’s grandmother forgot to drop her off at daycare on Monday, WNBC reported. She went to work and forgot about the child in the backseat of her car.

The news outlet identified the girl as Chyasia Evans.

Just after 4 p.m., around eight hours later, the grandmother went to pick up the girl from daycare, according to The Associated Press. That is when police say she realized she left the girl in her car.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died, the AP reported.

No charges have been filed but the girl’s death remains under investigation, according to the AP.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said that about 40 children die of heatstroke every year after they are trapped or left in a car, according to the AP. They said that the majority of cases happen when either a parent or caregiver forgets them in the car.