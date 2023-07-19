Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, drops $30M lawsuit against golfer’s estate

STUART, Fla. — Erica Herman, the former live-in girlfriend of pro golfer Tiger Woods, has dropped a $30 million lawsuit against the 15-time major champion’s trust fund, according to documents filed in a South Florida court last month.

According to online court records, Herman filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against Woods, 47, on June 29 in the 19th Judicial Circuit Court in Martin County.

According to the filing, Herman “hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods,” and t” the determination of whether her claims are subject to compelled arbitration.”

Tiger Woods' former girlfriend has dropped a $30M lawsuit against his estate, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post.



Erica Herman filed the lawsuit amid unspecified allegations of sexual harassment.



The dismissal is pending Herman’s appeal of a judge’s decision that she must obey a 2017 nondisclosure agreement she allegedly signed with Woods, ESPN reported.

Herman filed the lawsuit against Woods and the trust that owns his $54 million Florida mansion, seeking $30 million from the golfer’s estate after unspecified allegations of sexual harassment, the cable sports news outlet reported.

In March, Herman asked a Florida judge to release her from the NDA she signed after a dispute that began when Woods barred her from his home last year.

Herman alleged in the complaint that the NDA was “invalid and unenforceable,” ESPN reported. She added that a trust controlled by Woods was wrongfully using the agreement to silence her.

Herman also alleged that the NDA fell under the federal Speak Out Act, which prohibits the judicial enforceability of such agreements in disputes involving sexual assault or harassment.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger rejected Herman’s request in May, calling her allegations “vague and threadbare.” The judge told Herman to conduct her lawsuits through private arbitration, Sports Illustrated reported.

According to Golf.com, the NDA, which was signed on Aug. 9, 2017, states that “any and all disputes, claims or controversies arising between us of any kind or nature whatsoever … shall be resolved by mandatory BINDING confidential arbitration to the greatest extent permitted by law.”

The lawsuit against the trust fund in October alleged that Woods’ Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust unlawfully ended Herman’s tenancy at the couple’s property in Hobe Sound, located in southern Martin County, CNN reported.

According to court documents, Woods ended the relationship with Herman on Oct. 13, 2022, Golf.com reported. Nearly two weeks later, Herman filed a complaint against the trust, which Woods set up in February 2017.

Herman alleges that she lived at Woods’ residence for six years as part of an oral tenancy agreement between the couple and that there were approximately five years remaining in the pact, Golf.com reported.

Herman, who managed Woods’ Palm Beach County restaurant before and during the first years of their relationship, alleged that Woods threatened to fire her if she did not sign the 2017 NDA, ESPN reported.